Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III speaks with Minister of External Affairs of the Government of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar during a meeting from the Pentagon, Washington, D.C. May 28, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2021 11:31
|Photo ID:
|6667936
|VIRIN:
|210528-D-XI929-2003
|Resolution:
|2783x3655
|Size:
|909.06 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III meets with External Affairs of the Government of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT