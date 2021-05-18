Sergeant First Class Jamie Hendzel, Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security/Operations noncommissioned officer, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, was recently inducted into the Sgt. Audie Murphy Club for her leadership skills and commitment to Soldiers and Families.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.18.2021 Date Posted: 05.28.2021 11:13 Photo ID: 6667903 VIRIN: 210528-A-N1234-005 Resolution: 1769x1172 Size: 242.95 KB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, BACH Soldiers inducted into Sgt. Audie Murphy Club [Image 2 of 2], by Ethan Steinquest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.