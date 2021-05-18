Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH Soldiers inducted into Sgt. Audie Murphy Club [Image 2 of 2]

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2021

    Photo by Ethan Steinquest 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Sergeant First Class Jamie Hendzel, Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security/Operations noncommissioned officer, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, was recently inducted into the Sgt. Audie Murphy Club for her leadership skills and commitment to Soldiers and Families.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021 11:13
    Photo ID: 6667903
    VIRIN: 210528-A-N1234-005
    Resolution: 1769x1172
    Size: 242.95 KB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BACH Soldiers inducted into Sgt. Audie Murphy Club [Image 2 of 2], by Ethan Steinquest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Campbell
    Sgt. Audie Murphy Club
    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

