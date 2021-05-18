BACH Soldiers inducted into Sgt. Audie Murphy Club

Staff Sergeant Jeannine Valencia, noncommissioned officer in charge, Patient Administration Division, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, center, meets with a group of Soldiers and civilian employees May 21. Valencia was recently inducted into the Sgt. Audie Murphy Club for her leadership skills and commitment to Soldiers and Families.

Date Taken: 05.18.2021
Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US