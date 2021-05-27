Airman 1st Class Michael Hester, with the United States Air Force Honor Guard, places flags at headstones Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., during “Flags-In”, May 27, 2021. Each year prior to Memorial Day, more than 260,000 flags are placed at each headstone in the cemetery honoring the nation’s fallen heroes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Abigail Meyer/AFDW Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.27.2021 Date Posted: 05.28.2021 11:14 Photo ID: 6667895 VIRIN: 210527-F-IV005-764 Resolution: 6563x4375 Size: 21.99 MB Location: ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Service members place flags at Arlington National Cemetery [Image 3 of 3], by Abigail Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.