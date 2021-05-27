Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service members place flags at Arlington National Cemetery

    Service members place flags at Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Abigail Meyer 

    Air Force District of Washington

    Service members from across the National Capital Region place American flags at headstones in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., during “Flags-In”, May 27, 2021. Each year prior to Memorial Day, more than 260,000 flags are placed at each headstone in the cemetery honoring the nation’s fallen heroes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Abigail Meyer/AFDW Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.28.2021
    Location: ARLINGTON NATIONAL CEMETERY, VA, US 
    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Arlington National Cemetery
    The Old Guard
    United States Air Force Honor Guard

