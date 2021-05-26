Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 EXCON Director Brigadier General Apostolos DOUKELLIS visits the exercise area [Image 2 of 7]

    Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 EXCON Director Brigadier General Apostolos DOUKELLIS visits the exercise area

    ROMANIA

    05.26.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Justin Davidson- Beebe 

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 EXCON Director Brigadier General Apostolos DOUKELLIS visited the exercise area in Bucharest/Romania on May 26, 2021 to see the activities of the 3rd Corps (NATO Rapid Deployable Corps-Turkey), which fulfilled the duty of NATO Response Force Land Component Command for 2021, on site. (NATO Courtesy Photo)

    This work, Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 EXCON Director Brigadier General Apostolos DOUKELLIS visits the exercise area [Image 7 of 7], by 1st Lt. Justin Davidson- Beebe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Steadfast Defender 2021
    Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021
    SteadfastDefender2021

