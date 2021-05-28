Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Spanish Soldier shows his armory to Turkish troops at a static display of equipment during NATO Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 [Image 4 of 7]

    ROMANIA

    05.28.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Justin Davidson- Beebe 

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    CINCU, Romania – A Spanish Soldier shows his armory to Turkish troops at a static display of equipment during NATO Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021.

    Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. More information on Steadfast Defender 2021 can be found here and here.

    NATO is taking the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining.

