Retirement Ceremony for Lt. Col. Aaron Andrews

Washington Air National Guard Commander Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh (right) presents a frame lithograph to Lt. Col. Aaron Andrews (left) following his formal retirement ceremony from the Washington National Guard held at Camp Murray, near Lakewood, Wash., on May 1, 2021. Andrews was commissioned into the Air Force in 2000 after graduating from the University of Washington Air Force ROTC program and retired as the Director of Intelligence for the Washington Air National Guard. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 05.01.2021 Location: LAKEWOOD, WA, US