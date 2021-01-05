Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retirement Ceremony for Lt. Col. Aaron Andrews [Image 4 of 6]

    Retirement Ceremony for Lt. Col. Aaron Andrews

    LAKEWOOD, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Washington Air National Guard Col. David Stockdill (left) presents a Certificate of Achievement to Jill Andrews (center) wife of Lt. Col. Aaron Andrews (right) during his retirement ceremony held at Camp Murray, near Lakewood, Wash., on May 1, 2021. Andrews was commissioned into the Air Force in 2000 after graduating from the University of Washington Air Force ROTC program and retired as the Director of Intelligence for the Washington Air National Guard. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Washington Air National Guard Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 22:47
    Photo ID: 6667234
    VIRIN: 210501-Z-CH590-0380
    Resolution: 5892x3996
    Size: 4.42 MB
    Location: LAKEWOOD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retirement Ceremony for Lt. Col. Aaron Andrews [Image 6 of 6], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Retirement Ceremony for Lt. Col. Aaron Andrews
    Retirement Ceremony for Lt. Col. Aaron Andrews
    Retirement Ceremony for Lt. Col. Aaron Andrews
    Retirement Ceremony for Lt. Col. Aaron Andrews
    Retirement Ceremony for Lt. Col. Aaron Andrews
    Retirement Ceremony for Lt. Col. Aaron Andrews

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Washington Air National Guard
    U.S. Air Force
    Washington National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT