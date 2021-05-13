Master Sgt. Camille Carrington, 747th Communications Squadron flight chief, and Tech. Sgt. Isaac Logan, 747th CS section chief, congratulate Roy Sakaguchi, 747th CS project manager, on his 40 years of service at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 13, 2021. Sakaguchi, a Hawaiian native, started his career in 1981. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

