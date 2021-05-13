Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    40 years of service

    40 years of service

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Camille Carrington, 747th Communications Squadron flight chief, and Tech. Sgt. Isaac Logan, 747th CS section chief, congratulate Roy Sakaguchi, 747th CS project manager, on his 40 years of service at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 13, 2021. Sakaguchi, a Hawaiian native, started his career in 1981. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
