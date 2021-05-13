Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    40 years of service [Image 1 of 3]

    40 years of service

    HI, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Daniel Dobbels, 15th Wing commander, congratulates Roy Sakaguchi, 747th Communications Squadron project manager, on 40 years of service at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 13, 2021. Sakaguchi started working at the 15th Communication Squadron, that later became the 747th Communications Squadron in 2010 after transferring from Wheeler Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

    This work, 40 years of service [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    40 years, no plans to retire: AF civilian answers the call

