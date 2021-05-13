Col. Daniel Dobbels, 15th Wing commander, congratulates Roy Sakaguchi, 747th Communications Squadron project manager, on 40 years of service at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 13, 2021. Sakaguchi started working at the 15th Communication Squadron, that later became the 747th Communications Squadron in 2010 after transferring from Wheeler Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Makensie Cooper)

