WHINSEC Senior Enlisted visits 2ABCT

A delegation of Sergeants Major from the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) Senior Enlisted Advisory Course visits 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division footprint on Fort Bliss, Texas, May 25, 2021.The delegation of 17 SGM's represented 5 partner countries: Chile, Honduras, Colombia, El Salvador, and Brazil.They sat down with Senior Enlisted Leaders to exchange ideas and techniques that could be utilized to augment the Non-Commissioned Officer Corps.The mission of WHINSEC is to Train, Educate, and Develop ethical leaders to strengthen democratic partnerships in the Western Hemisphere.(courtesy photo)

Date Taken: 05.25.2021
Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US