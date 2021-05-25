Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WHINSEC Senior Enlisted visits 2ABCT

    WHINSEC Senior Enlisted visits 2ABCT

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael West 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    A delegation of Sergeants Major from the Western Hemisphere Institute for Security Cooperation (WHINSEC) Senior Enlisted Advisory Course visits 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division footprint on Fort Bliss, Texas, May 25, 2021.The delegation of 17 SGM's represented 5 partner countries: Chile, Honduras, Colombia, El Salvador, and Brazil.They sat down with Senior Enlisted Leaders to exchange ideas and techniques that could be utilized to augment the Non-Commissioned Officer Corps.The mission of WHINSEC is to Train, Educate, and Develop ethical leaders to strengthen democratic partnerships in the Western Hemisphere.(U.S. Army Photo by: Staff Sgt. Michael West)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 22:55
    Photo ID: 6667224
    VIRIN: 210525-A-CE061-265
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.26 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WHINSEC Senior Enlisted visits 2ABCT [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Michael West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Bliss
    El Paso
    1AD
    Central America
    WHINSEC
    2ABCT

