The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" fly over the United States Air Force Academy, Colorado, May 26, 2021. The flyover marks the culmination of the Academy's Class of 2021 graduation ceremony where 1,019 cadets commissioned to be the Air Force and Space Force's newest second lieutenants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew D. Sarver)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 22:30
|Photo ID:
|6667219
|VIRIN:
|210526-F-JV039-1002
|Resolution:
|2688x3584
|Size:
|1.45 MB
|Location:
|U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Thunderbirds fly over USAFA 2021 Graduation [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Andrew Sarver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
