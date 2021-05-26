Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds fly over USAFA 2021 Graduation [Image 1 of 2]

    Thunderbirds fly over USAFA 2021 Graduation

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew Sarver 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" fly over the United States Air Force Academy, Colorado, May 26, 2021. The flyover marks the culmination of the Academy's Class of 2021 graduation ceremony where 1,019 cadets commissioned to be the Air Force and Space Force's newest second lieutenants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Andrew D. Sarver)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2021
    TAGS

    Air Force Academy
    Thunderbirds
    Graduation
    USAFA
    USAFADS
    2021

