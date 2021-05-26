Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    La. Guard resumes annual aerial tree drop to fight erosion, help wildlife [Image 5 of 5]

    La. Guard resumes annual aerial tree drop to fight erosion, help wildlife

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2021

    Photo by Spc. Duncan Foote 

    Louisiana National Guard

    The Louisiana National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 244th Aviation Regiment, in support of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, loads and transports bundles of recycled Christmas trees provided by Orleans Parish residents to rebuild marshland in Bayou Sauvage located in New Orleans East, May 26, 2021. This process creates new marsh habitats by building structures that can support native marsh grasses, which traps and holds sediment, creating more land and stable environments for wildlife. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Duncan Foote)

    La. Guard resumes annual aerial tree drop to fight erosion, help wildlife

