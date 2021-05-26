The Louisiana National Guard’s 1st Battalion, 244th Aviation Regiment, in support of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, loads and transports bundles of recycled Christmas trees provided by Orleans Parish residents to rebuild marshland in Bayou Sauvage located in New Orleans East, May 26, 2021. This process creates new marsh habitats by building structures that can support native marsh grasses, which traps and holds sediment, creating more land and stable environments for wildlife. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Josiah Pugh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2021 Date Posted: 05.27.2021 21:16 Photo ID: 6667144 VIRIN: 210526-Z-PF319-1124 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 701.68 KB Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, La. Guard resumes annual aerial tree drop to fight erosion, help wildlife [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Josiah Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.