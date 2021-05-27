Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Battle of Midway commemorative ceremony

    Battle of Midway commemorative ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Abbott 

    Communication Directorate             

    Naval History and Heritage Command Senior Advisory Historian, Timothy Francis, PhD gives a speech during a ceremony commemorating the anniversary of the Battle of Midway at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC. May 27, 2021. The Battle of Midway was a major naval battle in the Pacific Theater of World War II that took place on 4–7 June 1942. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler W. Abbott)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 21:32
    Photo ID: 6667124
    VIRIN: 210527-M-RO791-1082
    Resolution: 2791x1950
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Battle of Midway commemorative ceremony, by LCpl Tyler Abbott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Navy
    World War II
    Midway

