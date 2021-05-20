Fitness test prep comes full circle after year long delay

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NM, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jenna Bigham 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick, 377 Air Base Wing public affairs apprentice, prepares for an upcoming Air Force Physical Fitness Assessment May 19, 2021, at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. Physical fitness assessments are scheduled to resume July 1 after being postponed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jenna Bigham)

    Kirtland AFB
    377 ABW
    3N0X6
    Fitness Prep

