Fitness test prep comes full circle after year long delay

Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick, 377 Air Base Wing public affairs apprentice, laced up her running shoes and hit the track for an afternoon run May 19, 2021 at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico. Airmen are returning to their normal fitness routines in preparation for the resumption of official physical fitness assessments after being postponed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jenna Bigham)

