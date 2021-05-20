(From left) U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Brooks, 627th Civil Engineer Squadron structural craftsman, assists Staff Sgt. Jerika-Deandra Thomas, 627th CES structural journeyman, with bending a sheet of metal May 20, 2021, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. Brooks, who is Thomas’s supervisor, said Thomas has always been involved in making herself, those around her and the Air Force as a whole better. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)
It costs nothing to be kind; 627 CES Airman exemplifies core values in more ways than one
