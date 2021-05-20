Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    It costs nothing to be kind; 627 CES Airman exemplifies core values in more ways than one [Image 1 of 3]

    It costs nothing to be kind; 627 CES Airman exemplifies core values in more ways than one

    WA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker 

    62nd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jerika-Deandra Thomas, 627th Civil Engineer Squadron structural journeyman, cuts piece of plywood at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, May 20, 2021. Since joining the ranks of the Air Force five years ago, Thomas has demonstrated her deep understanding of the Air Force core values by receiving the John L. Levitow Award, rescuing individuals involved in a dangerous car crash, working toward a degree in criminal justice, and becoming a mentor for high school students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zoe Thacker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 17:08
    Photo ID: 6666655
    VIRIN: 210520-F-AO460-2001
    Resolution: 3075x2048
    Size: 844.24 KB
    Location: WA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, It costs nothing to be kind; 627 CES Airman exemplifies core values in more ways than one [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Zoe Thacker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    It costs nothing to be kind; 627 CES Airman exemplifies core values in more ways than one
    It costs nothing to be kind; 627 CES Airman exemplifies core values in more ways than one
    It costs nothing to be kind; 627 CES Airman exemplifies core values in more ways than one

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    It costs nothing to be kind; 627 CES Airman exemplifies core values in more ways than one

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    Airman
    Wingman
    62nd Airlift Wing
    Core Values

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT