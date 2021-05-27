Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and CJCS Gen. Mark A. Milley testify before HAC-D [Image 4 of 5]

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and CJCS Gen. Mark A. Milley testify before HAC-D

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Chase 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs   

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley testify before the House Appropriations Committee-Defense on the Fiscal 2022 Department of Defense Budget in the Pentagon Press Briefing Room, Washington, D.C., May 27, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 15:31
    Photo ID: 6666433
    VIRIN: 210527-D-BM568-1053
    Resolution: 5509x3729
    Size: 4.19 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and CJCS Gen. Mark A. Milley testify before HAC-D [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Brittany Chase, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and CJCS Gen. Mark A. Milley testify before HAC-D
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and CJCS Gen. Mark A. Milley testify before HAC-D
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and CJCS Gen. Mark A. Milley testify before HAC-D
    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and CJCS Gen. Mark A. Milley testify before HAC-D
    CJCS Gen. Mark A. Milley testifies before HAC-D

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pentagon
    OSD
    SECDEF
    Washington D.C.
    Press Briefing Room
    SECDEFAustin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT