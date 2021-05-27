Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Army Gen. Mark A. Milley testify before the House Appropriations Committee-Defense on the Fiscal 2022 Department of Defense Budget in the Pentagon Press Briefing Room, Washington, D.C., May 27, 2021. (DoD photo by U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brittany A. Chase)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 15:31
|Photo ID:
|6666430
|VIRIN:
|210527-D-BM568-1012
|Resolution:
|5550x3773
|Size:
|3.69 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and CJCS Gen. Mark A. Milley testify before HAC-D [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Brittany Chase, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT