Soldiers assigned to vaccination strike team two, Kentucky National Guard, prepare documents prior to administering COVID-19 vaccinations to detainees at the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center, Paintsville, Ky. May 20. This comes in part to COVID-19 vaccine distrubution throughout the commonwealth.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2021 12:39
|Photo ID:
|6665888
|VIRIN:
|210520-Z-IB888-0001
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|PAINTSVILLE, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 210520-Z-IB888-0001.jpg [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Lerone Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Kentucky Guard Strike Teams support Kentucky Department of Corrections
