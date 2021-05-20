210520-Z-IB888-0003.jpg

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KY, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Lerone Simmons 

    Kentucky National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Angela Kik, a nurse and vaccination strike team liaison with the Kentucky Department for Public Health, administers a COVID-19 vaccination to a detainee at the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center, Paintsville, Ky. May 20. This comes in part to COVID-19 vaccine distrubution throughout the commonwealth.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Location: KY, US
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Kentucky Guard Strike Teams support Kentucky Department of Corrections

    Kentucky National Guard
    vaccinations
    Army
    National Guard
    COVID 19

