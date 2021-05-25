Danger in the details

Senior Airman Corey Boone, 22nd Maintenance Squadron munitions inspector in training, analyzes spent rounds May 25, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Munitions Airmen check all spent brass to ensure that there are no unfired rounds or gunpowder left in casings before being recycled. Currently, McConnell’s munitions team provides ammunition to 37 military organizations across Kansas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis)

