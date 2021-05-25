Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Danger in the details

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Corey Boone, 22nd Maintenance Squadron munitions inspector in training, analyzes spent rounds May 25, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Munitions Airmen check all spent brass to ensure that there are no unfired rounds or gunpowder left in casings before being recycled. Currently, McConnell’s munitions team provides ammunition to 37 military organizations across Kansas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 09:27
    Photo ID: 6665590
    VIRIN: 210525-F-XM616-0013
    Resolution: 6229x4157
    Size: 15.37 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Danger in the details [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    McConnell AFB
    Ammo
    MUNS
    22ARW

