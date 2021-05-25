Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Danger in the details [Image 2 of 3]

    Danger in the details

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Technical Sgt. Ryan Marrin, 22nd Maintenance Squadron senior munitions inspector, examines expired life vest flares that are set for decommissioning May 25, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Flares are replaced every 10 years and are safely disposed of by explosive ordnance disposal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 09:27
    Photo ID: 6665591
    VIRIN: 210525-F-XM616-0017
    Resolution: 6334x4227
    Size: 14.88 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Danger in the details [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Danger in the details
    Danger in the details
    anger in the details

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    McConnell AFB
    Ammo
    MUNS
    22ARW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT