Danger in the details

Technical Sgt. Ryan Marrin, 22nd Maintenance Squadron senior munitions inspector, examines expired life vest flares that are set for decommissioning May 25, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Flares are replaced every 10 years and are safely disposed of by explosive ordnance disposal. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis)

