    F-15E Strike Eagle Operators Chalk, Fuel and Check Their Jets [Image 4 of 11]

    F-15E Strike Eagle Operators Chalk, Fuel and Check Their Jets

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Paul Duquette 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    After learning to chalk, fuel and check their jets, the Weapons Systems Officer put the training into action 13 May, when they employed their newly formed skills in the real world. The Panthers are assigned to the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing in an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia.

