F-15E Strike Eagle Operators Chalk, Fuel and Check Their Jets

After learning to chalk, fuel and check their jets, the Weapons Systems Officer put the training into action 13 May, when they employed their newly formed skills in the real world. The Panthers are assigned to the 332d Air Expeditionary Wing in an undisclosed location somewhere in Southwest Asia.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2021 Date Posted: 05.27.2021 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)