A Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All Terrain Vehicle, or M-ATV, is lowered into the hull of the Ocean Giant cargo vessel at the Port of Livorno in Italy. The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion-Africa was responsible for prepping, preparing and moving over 1,300 M-ATVs from its Army Prepositioned Stock-2 site at Leghorn Army Depot to be shipped to other locations for other missions. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of the 839th Transportation Battalion)
05.27.2021
05.27.2021
|6665238
|210527-A-SM279-046
|1600x1200
|347.97 KB
LIVORNO, IT
|6
|1
405th AFSB prepares hundreds of M-ATVs for shipment to U.S.-based MP units
