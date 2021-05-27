Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB prepares hundreds of M-ATVs for shipment to U.S.-based MP units [Image 3 of 3]

    405th AFSB prepares hundreds of M-ATVs for shipment to U.S.-based MP units

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    A Mine Resistant Ambush Protected All Terrain Vehicle, or M-ATV, is lowered into the hull of the Ocean Giant cargo vessel at the Port of Livorno in Italy. The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Army Field Support Battalion-Africa was responsible for prepping, preparing and moving over 1,300 M-ATVs from its Army Prepositioned Stock-2 site at Leghorn Army Depot to be shipped to other locations for other missions. (U.S. Army photo courtesy of the 839th Transportation Battalion)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.27.2021 03:37
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 
