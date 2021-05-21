Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prepositioned stock arrives on USNS Soderman for servicing in South Carolina [Image 2 of 2]

    Prepositioned stock arrives on USNS Soderman for servicing in South Carolina

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    The USNS Soderman carried prepositioned stock to the port at Joint Base Charleston, S.C. May 14-21.

    The vessel is one of the largest ships in the U.S. Navy fleet and is part of the Army Prepositioned Stock program. Ships like this strategically place U.S. Army combat equipment at sea to supply and sustain deployed U.S. troops during national crises.

