Prepositioned stock arrives on USNS Soderman for servicing in South Carolina

The USNS Soderman carried prepositioned stock to the port at Joint Base Charleston, S.C. May 14-21.



The vessel is one of the largest ships in the U.S. Navy fleet and is part of the Army Prepositioned Stock program. Ships like this strategically place U.S. Army combat equipment at sea to supply and sustain deployed U.S. troops during national crises.

