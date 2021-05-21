Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cargo Specialists from Florida, Puerto Rico team up for unique mission in South Carolina [Image 1 of 2]

    Cargo Specialists from Florida, Puerto Rico team up for unique mission in South Carolina

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Julie A Kelemen 

    597th Transportation Brigade

    Longshoremen supported the mission to unload prepositioned stock from the USNS Soderman at Joint Base Charleston, S.C. May 20. The longshoremen have specialized skills that allow them to move military vehicles.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 15:17
    Photo ID: 6664245
    VIRIN: 210521-A-QT896-362
    Resolution: 4416x2488
    Size: 1.04 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cargo Specialists from Florida, Puerto Rico team up for unique mission in South Carolina [Image 2 of 2], by Julie A Kelemen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Prepositioned stock arrives on USNS Soderman for servicing in South Carolina

