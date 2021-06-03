184th Med Group administers COVID vaccinations for 184th Wing

Airmen assigned to the 184th Medical Group administer COVID-19 vaccinations to approximately 400 members of the 184th Wing during the March 5-7 drill weekend at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Vaccines were given only to those who volunteered for it.
Pictured left to right: Staff Sgt. Michael Lane and Tech. Sgt. Jake Mullins
(Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt McCoy)
