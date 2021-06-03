Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    184th Med Group administers COVID vaccinations for 184th Wing [Image 1 of 3]

    184th Med Group administers COVID vaccinations for 184th Wing

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matthew Mccoy 

    184th Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 184th Medical Group administer COVID-19 vaccinations to approximately 400 members of the 184th Wing during the March 5-7 drill weekend at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. Vaccines were given only to those who volunteered for it.
    Pictured: 1st Lt. Carrie Parmley
    (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt McCoy)

