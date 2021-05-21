NATO nations train together during Astral Knight 21

A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, flies alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft May 21, 2021 over the Adriatic Sea. Aircraft from Greece, Italy, Croatia and the United States trained together during Astral Knight 21, a multinational exercise meant to enhance professional relationships and improve overall coordination with allies and partner militaries during times of crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)
