Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO nations train together during Astral Knight 21 [Image 3 of 3]

    NATO nations train together during Astral Knight 21

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to the 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, flies alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft May 21, 2021 over the Adriatic Sea. Aircraft from Greece, Italy, Croatia and the United States trained together during Astral Knight 21, a multinational exercise meant to enhance professional relationships and improve overall coordination with allies and partner militaries during times of crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 13:24
    Photo ID: 6663914
    VIRIN: 210521-F-SZ127-0193
    Resolution: 4057x2898
    Size: 720.77 KB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, GB 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO nations train together during Astral Knight 21 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NATO nations train together during Astral Knight 21
    NATO nations train together during Astral Knight 21
    NATO nations train together during Astral Knight 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Stratotanker
    Aviano Air Base
    Italy
    USAFE
    Croatia
    Multinational Exercise
    KC-135
    Astral Knight 21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT