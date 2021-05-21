Allied and partnered aircraft fly in formation over the Adriatic Sea May 21, 2021, during Astral Knight 21. The formation consisted of aircraft from Greece, Italy, Croatia and the United States. Astral Knight 21 is a multinational exercise involving U.S. military members and members from Albania, Croatia, Greece, Italy and Slovenia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2021 Date Posted: 05.26.2021 13:24 Photo ID: 6663912 VIRIN: 210521-F-SZ127-0489 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 2.14 MB Location: RAF MILDENHALL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NATO nations train together during Astral Knight 21 [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.