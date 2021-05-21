Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO nations train together during Astral Knight 21 [Image 1 of 3]

    NATO nations train together during Astral Knight 21

    RAF MILDENHALL, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Allied and partnered aircraft fly in formation over the Adriatic Sea May 21, 2021, during Astral Knight 21. The formation consisted of aircraft from Greece, Italy, Croatia and the United States. Astral Knight 21 is a multinational exercise involving U.S. military members and members from Albania, Croatia, Greece, Italy and Slovenia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Malissa Lott)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
