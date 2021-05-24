Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The base of the Keeper

    MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis 

    22nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Reid Johanns, 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and heavy machinery craftsman, chips at sandstone landscape rock May 24, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The ten-foot-tall Keeper is being donated by Friends of McConnell as a part of a public art project called “Keeper’s on Parade”, founded by Together Wichita. This project allows local artists to design and paint miniature Keeper replicas that are displayed throughout Wichita. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 10:13
    Photo ID: 6663567
    VIRIN: 210524-F-XM616-0035
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 13.17 MB
    Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The base of the Keeper [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    McConnell AFB
    22ARW
    Keeper of the Plains

