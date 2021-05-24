The base of the Keeper

Staff Sgt. Reid Johanns, 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and heavy machinery craftsman, chips at sandstone landscape rock May 24, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The ten-foot-tall Keeper is being donated by Friends of McConnell as a part of a public art project called “Keeper’s on Parade”, founded by Together Wichita. This project allows local artists to design and paint miniature Keeper replicas that are displayed throughout Wichita. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis)

Date Taken: 05.24.2021
Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US