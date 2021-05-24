Airman 1st Class Bismark Berchie, 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and heavy machinery apprentice, uses a K-12 rescue saw to cut sandstone May 24, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The sandstone is being used to construct a base for the new Keeper of the Plains statue that will arrive later this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2021 Date Posted: 05.26.2021 10:13 Photo ID: 6663566 VIRIN: 210524-F-XM616-0052 Resolution: 6948x4637 Size: 9.98 MB Location: MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, KS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The base of the Keeper [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.