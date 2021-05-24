Airman 1st Class Bismark Berchie, 22nd Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and heavy machinery apprentice, uses a K-12 rescue saw to cut sandstone May 24, 2021, at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas. The sandstone is being used to construct a base for the new Keeper of the Plains statue that will arrive later this year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Willis)
This work, The base of the Keeper [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Zachary Willis, identified by DVIDS
