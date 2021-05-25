U.S. Air Force Academy -- The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds practice maneuvers on May 25, 2021 in preperation for the U.S. Air Force Academy's graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colo. One-thousand-nineteen cadets will cross the stage on May 26 to become the Air Force/Space Force’s newest second lieutenants. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Trevor Cokley
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 08:52
|Photo ID:
|6663424
|VIRIN:
|210525-F-XS730-2007
|Resolution:
|4552x3030
|Size:
|2.35 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Thunderbirds Graduation Air Show U.S. Air Force Academy [Image 11 of 11], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT