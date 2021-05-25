Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds Graduation Air Show U.S. Air Force Academy [Image 1 of 11]

    Thunderbirds Graduation Air Show U.S. Air Force Academy

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. Air Force Academy -- A flagger waves red flags meant to signal the arrival of the Thunderbird flyover and hat toss on May 25, 2021 in preperation for the U.S. Air Force Academy's graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colo. One-thousand-nineteen cadets will cross the stage on May 26 to become the Air Force/Space Force’s newest second lieutenants. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Trevor Cokley

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds Graduation Air Show U.S. Air Force Academy [Image 11 of 11], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    Graduation
    Air Force
    USAFA

