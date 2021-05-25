Thunderbirds Graduation Air Show U.S. Air Force Academy

U.S. Air Force Academy -- A flagger waves red flags meant to signal the arrival of the Thunderbird flyover and hat toss on May 25, 2021 in preperation for the U.S. Air Force Academy's graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs, Colo. One-thousand-nineteen cadets will cross the stage on May 26 to become the Air Force/Space Force’s newest second lieutenants. (U.S. Air Force Photo/Trevor Cokley

