(FARKE AIRFIELD, Albania) --- 2nd Lt. Valdeta Mehanja, a pilot with the 1-131st Aviation Regiment posed for a photo in her flight helmet, May 26, 2021. Mehanja is an Albanian native born in Kosovo and a US citizen; she never thought she would get to see Albania before participating in DEFENDER-Europe 21. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2021 05:25
|Photo ID:
|6663216
|VIRIN:
|210525-A-AB787-772
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|8.69 MB
|Location:
|TIRANA, AL
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
Alabama National Guard Soldier's journey from refugee to pilot goes full circle during DEFENDER-Europe 21
