Alabama National Guard Soldier’s journey from refugee to pilot goes full circle during DEFENDER-Europe 21

(FARKE AIRFIELD, Albania) --- 2nd Lt. Valdeta Mehanja, a pilot with the 1-131st Aviation Regiment posed for a photo in her flight helmet, May 26, 2021. Mehanja is an Albanian native born in Kosovo and a US citizen; she never thought she would get to see Albania before participating in DEFENDER-Europe 21. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

Date Taken: 05.25.2021
Location: TIRANA, AL