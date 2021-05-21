Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alabama National Guard Soldier’s journey from refugee to pilot goes full circle during DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 2 of 3]

    Alabama National Guard Soldier’s journey from refugee to pilot goes full circle during DEFENDER-Europe 21

    TIRANA, ALBANIA

    05.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jaccob Hearn 

    131st Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    (TIRANA, Albania) --- 2nd Lt. Valdeta Mehanja, a pilot with the 1-131st Aviation Regiment, checks the saftey harnesses in a UH-60 Blackhawk after landing in Mother Teresa Square, May 22, 2021. Mehanja has been flying Blackhawks for the Alabama National Guard since 2019. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 05:25
    Photo ID: 6663215
    VIRIN: 210521-A-AB787-040
    Resolution: 5160x3492
    Size: 7.43 MB
    Location: TIRANA, AL 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alabama National Guard Soldier’s journey from refugee to pilot goes full circle during DEFENDER-Europe 21 [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alabama National Guard Soldier’s journey from refugee to pilot goes full circle during DEFENDER-Europe 21
    Alabama National Guard Soldier’s journey from refugee to pilot goes full circle during DEFENDER-Europe 21
    Alabama National Guard Soldier’s journey from refugee to pilot goes full circle during DEFENDER-Europe 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Alabama National Guard Soldier&rsquo;s journey from refugee to pilot goes full circle during DEFENDER-Europe 21

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Albania
    Kososvo
    GuardItAL
    Defender 21
    StrognerTogether

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT