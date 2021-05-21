(TIRANA, Albania) --- 2nd Lt. Valdeta Mehanja, a pilot with the 1-131st Aviation Regiment, checks the saftey harnesses in a UH-60 Blackhawk after landing in Mother Teresa Square, May 22, 2021. Mehanja has been flying Blackhawks for the Alabama National Guard since 2019. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Jaccob Hearn)
Alabama National Guard Soldier’s journey from refugee to pilot goes full circle during DEFENDER-Europe 21
