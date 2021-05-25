CFAS Hario Village Housing

SASEBO, Japan (May 25, 2021) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams speaks at a ceremony at CFAS Hario Village’s Ume Tower onboard CFAS May 25, 2021. The ceremony commemorated the Ume Tower Revitalization Project’s turnover from the contractor (Nippo), to the government and finally to CFAS Housing, who will complete final preparations of the building prior to assigning residents. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)
