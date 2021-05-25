Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAS Hario Village Housing [Image 3 of 4]

    CFAS Hario Village Housing

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (May 25, 2021) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Capt. David Adams speaks at a ceremony at CFAS Hario Village’s Ume Tower onboard CFAS May 25, 2021. The ceremony commemorated the Ume Tower Revitalization Project’s turnover from the contractor (Nippo), to the government and finally to CFAS Housing, who will complete final preparations of the building prior to assigning residents. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    This work, CFAS Hario Village Housing [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

