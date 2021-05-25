CMDCM Presents Award

SASEBO, Japan (May 25, 2021) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Command Master Chief Rudy Johnson presents Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sasebo District Command Master Chief Koichi Hata with a certificate of appreciation onboard CFAS May 25, 2021. Hata received the certificate for his dedication and contributions to the bilateral partnership between the U.S. Navy and JMSDF in Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

