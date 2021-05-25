Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CMDCM Presents Award [Image 4 of 4]

    CMDCM Presents Award

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo

    SASEBO, Japan (May 25, 2021) – Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo Command Master Chief Rudy Johnson presents Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sasebo District Command Master Chief Koichi Hata with a certificate of appreciation onboard CFAS May 25, 2021. Hata received the certificate for his dedication and contributions to the bilateral partnership between the U.S. Navy and JMSDF in Sasebo. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmine Ikusebiala)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.26.2021 03:47
    Photo ID: 6663183
    VIRIN: 210525-N-CA060-0036
    Resolution: 4200x3000
    Size: 832.71 KB
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMDCM Presents Award [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jasmine Ikusebiala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CFAS Hario Village Housing
    CFAS Hario Village Housing
    CFAS Hario Village Housing
    CMDCM Presents Award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    cfas
    Navy
    Sailors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT