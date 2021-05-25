America’s Navy awards $360K in Scholarships to San Antonio Twins

SAN ANTONIO – (May 25, 2021) Twin brothers Cadets Lt. Col. Kalvin and 1st Lt. Kelvin Rodriguez Rivera, of San Antonio, both seniors attending Highlands High School, were awarded Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) Scholarships in the amount of $180,000 each during a special presentation held at the school. Presenting the awards were Naval Aviators Capt. Davis Koss, of Orange Park, Fla., chairman of Naval Science at the University of Texas and Lt. Maressa Guynn, of Uniontown, Penn., an aviation instructor at the university where the twins will attend in the fall. The Navy offers several scholarship programs to help pay for school so a person can enjoy a normal college life and focus on their studies before starting a career in the Navy. Through these programs, a person will enter the Navy in a leadership position as a commissioned officer. Officers in the Navy have responsibilities that include anything from low-level management to the highest levels of command. For more information about the NROTC Scholarship program, visit www.navy.com. Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOC) which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NTAG San Antonio Pubilc Affairs/Released)

