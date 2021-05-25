AZNG service members support Casa Grande food bank

Arizona National Guard service members prepared and delivered boxes of groceries to area residents May 25, 2021 at a food bank in Casa Grande, Ariz. Over 850 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder

