    AZNG service members support Casa Grande food bank [Image 4 of 5]

    AZNG service members support Casa Grande food bank

    CASA GRANDE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder 

    123rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Arizona National Guard service members prepared and delivered boxes of groceries to area residents May 25, 2021 at a food bank in Casa Grande, Ariz. Over 850 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 22:28
    Photo ID: 6662925
    VIRIN: 210525-Z-UN281-005
    Location: CASA GRANDE, AZ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AZNG service members support Casa Grande food bank [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Arizona National Guard
    Soldiers
    food banks
    COVID-19
    AZCV19

