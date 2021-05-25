Arizona National Guard service members prepared and delivered boxes of groceries to area residents May 25, 2021 at a food bank in Casa Grande, Ariz. Over 850 Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Thurman Snyder
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2021 22:28
|Photo ID:
|6662924
|VIRIN:
|210525-Z-UN281-008
|Resolution:
|5485x3918
|Size:
|3.27 MB
|Location:
|CASA GRANDE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AZNG service members support Casa Grande food bank [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Thurman Snyder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
