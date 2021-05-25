KC-10 Keeps F-16s and A-10s Fueled during Exercise Mobility Guardian 21

A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 355th Fighter Wing, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., refuels from a KC-10 Extender assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Wing, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ during Exercise Mobility Guardian 21, May 25, 2021 near Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport, Michigan. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)

