Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KC-10 Keeps F-16s and A-10s Fueled during Exercise Mobility Guardian 21 [Image 7 of 7]

    KC-10 Keeps F-16s and A-10s Fueled during Exercise Mobility Guardian 21

    OSCODA, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Larry Reid Jr. 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force A-10 Thunderbolt II assigned to the 355th Fighter Wing, Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., refuels from a KC-10 Extender assigned to the 305th Air Mobility Wing, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ during Exercise Mobility Guardian 21, May 25, 2021 near Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport, Michigan. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy.
    (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 22:28
    Photo ID: 6662921
    VIRIN: 210525-F-KA253-0124
    Resolution: 2532x1688
    Size: 394.62 KB
    Location: OSCODA, MI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KC-10 Keeps F-16s and A-10s Fueled during Exercise Mobility Guardian 21 [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Larry Reid Jr., identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    KC-10 Keeps F-16s and A-10s Fueled during Exercise Mobility Guardian 21
    KC-10 Keeps F-16s and A-10s Fueled during Exercise Mobility Guardian 21
    KC-10 Keeps F-16s and A-10s Fueled during Exercise Mobility Guardian 21
    KC-10 Keeps F-16s and A-10s Fueled during Exercise Mobility Guardian 21
    KC-10 Keeps F-16s and A-10s Fueled during Exercise Mobility Guardian 21
    KC-10 Keeps F-16s and A-10s Fueled during Exercise Mobility Guardian 21
    KC-10 Keeps F-16s and A-10s Fueled during Exercise Mobility Guardian 21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    AMC
    USAF
    USTRANSCOM
    MG21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT