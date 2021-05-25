U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jacob Stahly, a KC-10 Extender air refueling specialist assigned to the 32nd Air Refueling Squadron, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, NJ, refuels an Ohio Air National Guard F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 180th Fighter Wing, Toledo Air National Guard Base, Ohio, during Exercise Mobility Guardian 21, May 25, 2021 near Oscoda-Wurtsmith Airport, Michigan. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy.

(U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2021 Date Posted: 05.25.2021 Photo ID: 6662919 Location: OSCODA, MI, US This work, KC-10 Keeps F-16s and A-10s Fueled during Exercise Mobility Guardian 21 [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Larry Reid Jr.